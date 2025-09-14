The UK will no longer admit Israelis to one of its most prestigious defence academies, the Royal College of Defence Studies, citing Israel's carnage in Gaza, The Telegraph reported.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that from next year, Israel will be excluded from the college, which has trained senior officers and officials from around the world since 1927.

The decision marked the first time Israelis have been barred from the institution, founded under Winston Churchill's vision of fostering international understanding among military and civilian leaders, according to the report.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said Israel's actions in Gaza were "wrong," and that the government had decided to withhold access to the college as a result.