WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
UK bans Israelis from prestigious military academy over Gaza genocide
A spokesperson for the Israeli army says the decision is "discriminatory" and the government decided to withhold access to the academy as a result.
UK bans Israelis from prestigious military academy over Gaza genocide
Israel has killed nearly 65,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in Gaza since October 2023. / Reuters
September 14, 2025

The UK will no longer admit Israelis to one of its most prestigious defence academies, the Royal College of Defence Studies, citing Israel's carnage in Gaza, The Telegraph reported.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that from next year, Israel will be excluded from the college, which has trained senior officers and officials from around the world since 1927.

The decision marked the first time Israelis have been barred from the institution, founded under Winston Churchill's vision of fostering international understanding among military and civilian leaders, according to the report.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said Israel's actions in Gaza were "wrong," and that the government had decided to withhold access to the college as a result.

Recommended

The move has drawn sharp criticism in Israel. Amir Baram, director general of Israel's Defence Ministry and himself a graduate of the college, called it "a profoundly dishonourable act of disloyalty to an ally at war."

In a letter to the Ministry of Defence, Baram described the decision as "a discriminatory act" and "a disgraceful break with Britain's proud tradition of tolerance and plain decency."

Israel has killed nearly 65,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in Gaza since October 2023.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza
Trump says Qatar has to be 'a little bit politically correct' after Israel's attack
Pro-Palestinian protests in Spain force cancellation of La Vuelta cycling race's final stage
Over 20,000 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza, half treated for mental health