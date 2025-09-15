WORLD
3 min read
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Sushila Karki, the country’s first woman prime minister, takes charge following deadly protests that left 72 dead and forced the previous government to resign.
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Prime Minister Sushila Karki appointed Kalman Gurung as Energy Minister, Rameshore Khanal as Finance Minister and Om Prakash Aryal as Home Minister. / Reuters
20 hours ago

Nepal's prime minister on Monday selected three new ministers to join her interim administration, which is tasked with holding fresh elections in March after violent street protests last week led to the collapse of the previous government.

Sushila Karki, the Himalayan country's first woman prime minister, appointed Kulman Ghising as Energy Minister, Rameshore Khanal as Finance Minister and Om Prakash Aryal as Home Minister.

Karki, 73, was named prime minister on September 12.

She was a popular figure while serving as the Supreme Court’s chief justice in 2016 and 2017, and was known for standing against corruption in the government.

Last week's massive demonstrations — called the protest of Gen Z — ended with at least 72 people killed and hundreds wounded.

The army stepped in to impose a curfew and finally agreed to make Karki the head of an interim government that will hold elections in six months.

RelatedTRT World - From TikTok to tear gas: How Indian media misframed Nepal’s Gen Z protests

“I did not come to this position because I had sought it but because there were voices from the streets demanding that Sushila Karki should be given the responsibility," Karki said on Sunday.

“We are here for only six months to complete the task given to us and transfer the responsibility to the upcoming government and ministers.”

Karki faces challenges as she seeks to balance the expectations of the young generation of protesters and older political leaders and rebuild government structures that were destroyed in the violent protests.

“What we need now is to work to end corruption, bring good governance and economic equality,” Karki said.

Recommended

Chandra Lal Mehta, a student, said she believes voters will choose a younger leader when elections are held in March, but pointed to Karki's expertise in legal matters as a qualification for her current role as prime minister.

Businessperson Shrawan Dahl said Karki is the right person to lead the interim government because she has the support of the army and the people.

“Her purpose is to hold the election, and our hope is that she will complete the task successfully," Dahl said.

In April 2017, lawmakers tried to impeach Karki when she was chief justice of the Supreme Court, accusing her of bias, but the move was unsuccessful and criticised as an attack on the judiciary.

The massive demonstrations began on September 8 over a short-lived social media ban.

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets, particularly young people, angry about widespread corruption and poverty, while the children of political leaders, known as “nepo kids,” seemed to enjoy luxurious lifestyles.

RelatedTRT World - Why ‘nepo kids’ are at the centre of Nepal protests

The protests turned violent, with demonstrators attacking the Parliament building and police opening fire.

Protesters attacked and set on fire the offices of the president, Supreme Court, key government ministries and several police stations on September 9, a day after police shot at protesters.

The businesses and houses of key families were also attacked, including several stores of a popular supermarket chain in Nepal.

Calm was restored after the army took control of the streets that night, and negotiations between protesters, the army and the president began over an interim government.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit