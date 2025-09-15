Nepal's prime minister on Monday selected three new ministers to join her interim administration, which is tasked with holding fresh elections in March after violent street protests last week led to the collapse of the previous government.

Sushila Karki, the Himalayan country's first woman prime minister, appointed Kulman Ghising as Energy Minister, Rameshore Khanal as Finance Minister and Om Prakash Aryal as Home Minister.

Karki, 73, was named prime minister on September 12.

She was a popular figure while serving as the Supreme Court’s chief justice in 2016 and 2017, and was known for standing against corruption in the government.

Last week's massive demonstrations — called the protest of Gen Z — ended with at least 72 people killed and hundreds wounded.

The army stepped in to impose a curfew and finally agreed to make Karki the head of an interim government that will hold elections in six months.

“I did not come to this position because I had sought it but because there were voices from the streets demanding that Sushila Karki should be given the responsibility," Karki said on Sunday.

“We are here for only six months to complete the task given to us and transfer the responsibility to the upcoming government and ministers.”

Karki faces challenges as she seeks to balance the expectations of the young generation of protesters and older political leaders and rebuild government structures that were destroyed in the violent protests.

“What we need now is to work to end corruption, bring good governance and economic equality,” Karki said.