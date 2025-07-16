US
1 min read
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
US president claims Coca-Cola has agreed to replace high-fructose corn syrup with cane sugar, a move long pushed by health campaigners.
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks / Reuters
July 16, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that Coca-Cola will switch from high-fructose corn syrup to cane sugar in its US-produced beverages.

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"It’s just better!"

Recommended

The president did not explain what prompted his intervention, which will not affect his go-to drink, Diet Coke. Since returning to office, Trump has reportedly reinstalled the Oval Office button used to summon the sugar-free beverage.

Coca-Cola did not confirm the ingredient change, but issued a brief response: "We appreciate President Trump's enthusiasm for our iconic Coca‑Cola brand. More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca‑Cola product range will be shared soon."

Trump’s preferred Diet Coke is sweetened with aspartame, a substance recently classified as a "possible carcinogen" by the World Health Organization’s cancer research arm.

A potential ingredient shift could trigger political tensions in the US Midwest, where corn is a major crop and where Trump enjoys strong support.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks