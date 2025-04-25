Norway announced that it is officially establishing diplomatic relations with the State of Palestine on Thursday, a significant move by the European country amid Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

The announcement coincided with the formal presentation of credentials by the newly appointed Palestinian Ambassador to Norway, Marie Sedin.

In a ceremonial event held at the Royal Palace, Ambassador Sedin presented her credentials to His Majesty King Harald of Norway.

Norway's official recognition of Palestine will give a diplomatic venue in Oslo and represent an important gesture of goodwill between the two nations.

Including Norway, 13 European states have formally recognised the State of Palestine as a sovereign state, while 148 out of 193 UN member states have also formally recognised Palestine.

