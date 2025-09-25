TÜRKİYE
Türkiye deploys warning plane to Lithuania after Russian airspace violations
September 25, 2025

Türkiye temporarily deployed a warning and control aircraft to Lithuania as part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) security measures, the defence ministry said, following repeated airspace violations by Russian drones.

Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark and Poland have all said Russian drones or fighter jets have violated their airspace in recent weeks, prompting the NATO alliance to beef up defence around Europe's eastern flank.

"Within the scope of NATO Assurance Measures, our Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft is carrying out missions in Lithuanian airspace between September 22-25," the ministry said in its weekly press statement on Thursday.

AWACS are capable of detecting low-flying drones and other objects that ground radars miss.

Poland has shot down some of the drones, and Lithuania's parliament on Tuesday granted the armed forces powers to shoot down any unmanned drone violating its airspace.

Western officials say Russia is carrying out the airspace violations to test NATO's readiness and resolve. Estonia and Poland have asked the alliance to open consultations under Article 4 of the NATO treaty.

Article 4 says members of NATO will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territory, political independence or security of any of them is threatened.

SOURCE:Reuters
