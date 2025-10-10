Every day, through harsh winters and summers, tens of thousands of young men who dreamt of a better life in Germany’s lively capital city ride bikes laden with green Uber Eats bags, delivering food through the streets and bylanes of Berlin.

Almost none of them chose food delivery work as their first choice.

On any given day, if you order food in Berlin, there is a higher chance that a South Asian will deliver food to your doorstep.

According to the German-based Institute for Employment Research, there is an estimated 400,000-person gap in Germany’s workforce, and therefore, many people from South Asia come to Germany to fill that gap.

But this journey is not what they imagine it to be.

Gurvir Singh, a 31-year-old man from India, ran a small business as an electric engineer in Punjab, a northwestern state of India, and earned over 2,000 Euros per month.

He also employed over a dozen employees in his firm.

But Singh decided to move to Germany in 2020, hoping to earn more and have a better life as expenses continued to rise.

Singh says he enrolled in a private college in Berlin but soon dropped out as he could not afford his tuition fee and rent. To make ends meet, he started working at a restaurant and then as a delivery driver for Uber Eats.

“I thought I would find proper work in my field. But the only option was food delivery. I used to manage over a dozen employees back in India, and here I work as a labourer,” Singh tells TRT World.

The main barrier, Singh says, that is preventing him from finding work in his field is his limited proficiency in German.

Thousands of people from countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh come to Germany on student visas or invitation letters from staffing agencies, which can then be used to secure an employment permit.

‘No one to complain to’

This isn’t just about young men working for Uber Eats, it’s about the exploitative system behind it, where third-party contractors control the work, often creating harsher conditions.

Workers like Singh never get to sign contracts directly with Uber Eats.

Instead, they work through third-party hiring managers called Fleet Partners—shadowy intermediaries who hire workers, mostly migrants, and rent out access to the Uber Eats app.

Singh says workers have to pay a commission of up to €600 to get registered on the app from Fleet Partners and 20 percent of their weekly earnings. They are also entirely or partly paid in cash.

“We never meet these fleet partners,” Singh says.

“They exist only on paper. They get paid by Uber Eats, then they pay us in cash. If they delay, we have no one to complain to. If they disappear, we lose everything.”

Workers like Singh cannot contact Fleet Partners directly except through Telegram group chats. He says Fleet Partners sometimes conceal their identity in Telegram groups.

A researcher based in Berlin tells TRT World that outsourcing hiring to a third-party staffing agency allows platforms like Uber Eats to absolve themselves of responsibility.

Officially, the riders don’t exist, but they are everywhere on the ground.

The researcher explains that the business of Fleet Partners to rent out Uber Eats accounts to undocumented workers is not only dubious but also helps platforms like Uber Eats avoid legal responsibility for delivery workers.

“Since they do not hire them directly or sign a contract with them, they do not pay them minimum wages, paid sick leaves, insurance or any other employment benefits,” he explains.

Job benefits only on paper

Dheeraj Tyagi, a former Uber Eats delivery worker, explains that when someone has to join a Fleet—or the food delivery work—it happens through word of mouth.

“The South Asian community is close-knit in Berlin, and everyone helps each other. People know if there is a Fleet that needs workers, and they put them in touch through Telegram groups,” he says.

After establishing contact with a Fleet Partner, whose identity is often concealed, they are asked to sign up on the Uber Eats app and fill in their details. However, the account is not verified unless the Fleet Partners verify it.

In rare cases, Fleet Partner sends a contract to workers. Tyagi is one of them.

After accessing the contract, TRT World found that it mentions several employment benefits, like paid sick leave and minimum wages.

“But that is only on paper. In practice, it does not happen,” Tyagi says.

Tyagi was one of the few workers to raise these concerns in January.

Along with a few other couriers, he organised a protest in January, which was attended by hundreds of workers across Berlin.

“For two days, delivery workers, mostly South Asian, did not work. We demanded an increase in wages, mandatory health insurance and transparency,” he says.