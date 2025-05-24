Bedevilled by media leaks during his short tenure, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued sweeping new restrictions on the press, including barring reporters from entering broad areas of the Pentagon without a government escort — areas previously accessible under past administrations.

The newly restricted zones include Hegseth's office, those of his top aides, and all locations where the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Space Force maintain press offices within the massive Pentagon complex.

Access to the offices of senior military leadership — including Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine — will now require personal approval from Hegseth and accompaniment by his aides.

The Joint Chiefs' staff has historically maintained close, transparent ties with the press.

Hegseth, a former Fox News Channel commentator, announced the new policy via a post on X late Friday afternoon, just ahead of a holiday weekend. He justified the move as necessary for national security.

"While the department remains committed to transparency, the department is equally obligated to protect [classified intelligence information] and sensitive information, the unauthorised disclosure of which could put the lives of US service members in danger," Hegseth wrote.

The Pentagon Press Association issued a scathing response, linking the move to a pattern of restrictions imposed by Hegseth's office that have hindered media access and coverage.

"There is no way to sugarcoat it. Today's memo by Secretary Hegseth appears to be a direct attack on the freedom of the press and America’s right to know what its military is doing," the association said in a statement.

"The decision to restrict movement of accredited journalists within the Pentagon through non-secured, unclassified hallways is deeply concerning."