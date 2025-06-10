Southwest Colombia was rocked by a string of explosions and gun attacks that left at least three people dead on Tuesday, police said, in what appeared to be a coordinated attack designed to sow terror.

The attacks hit Cali – the country’s third largest city – and several nearby towns, targeting police stations and other municipal buildings.

In the town of Corinto, an AFP journalist witnessed the tangled wreckage of a car that had exploded next to a scorched and badly damaged municipal building.

The head of police Carlos Fernando Triana told La FM radio that assailants had attacked targets with car bombs, motorcycle bombs, rifle fire and a suspected drone.

“There are two police officers dead, and a number of members of the public are also dead,” he said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks, but guerrillas who broke away from the once-powerful FARC militia are known to operate in the area.