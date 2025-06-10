WORLD
2 min read
Deadly bombings, gun attacks rock Colombia's Cali
Police chief says assailants attacked targets with car bombs, motorcycle bombs, rifle fire and a suspected drone.
Deadly bombings, gun attacks rock Colombia's Cali
FILE PHOTO: Back in April an explosive device was detonated in Cali. In this photograph, the police can be seen inspecting the crime scene. / AP
June 10, 2025

Southwest Colombia was rocked by a string of explosions and gun attacks that left at least three people dead on Tuesday, police said, in what appeared to be a coordinated attack designed to sow terror.

The attacks hit Cali – the country’s third largest city – and several nearby towns, targeting police stations and other municipal buildings.

In the town of Corinto, an AFP journalist witnessed the tangled wreckage of a car that had exploded next to a scorched and badly damaged municipal building.

The head of police Carlos Fernando Triana told La FM radio that assailants had attacked targets with car bombs, motorcycle bombs, rifle fire and a suspected drone.

RelatedTRT Global - Colombian presidential candidate has successful surgery after shooting

“There are two police officers dead, and a number of members of the public are also dead,” he said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks, but guerrillas who broke away from the once-powerful FARC militia are known to operate in the area.

Recommended

Triana suggested the attacks may be linked to the third anniversary of the killing of FARC dissident leader Leider Johani Noscue, better known as “Mayimbu”.

The bombings came just days after the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate in Bogota, a brazen attack that has put the country on edge.

Conservative senator Miguel Uribe, 39, was shot twice in the head at close range by a 15-year-old alleged hitman while campaigning Saturday in Bogota.

That attack has stunned Colombians and prompted febrile speculation about who was responsible.

Thousands have taken to the streets in major cities to light candles, pray and voice their anger at the assassination attempt.

Many Colombians are fearful of a return to the bloody violence of the 1980s and 1990s, when cartel attacks and political assassinations were commonplace.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting