A high-stakes diplomatic push to defuse tensions between Israel and Iran will begin Friday with a major international meeting in Geneva, as world powers scramble to prevent a broader conflict in the Middle East.

The meeting is expected to launch a two-week window for securing a peaceful resolution to the escalating standoff.

Senior diplomats from the United Kingdom, France and Germany will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss Tehran’s nuclear programme and explore possible off-ramps to confrontation. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas is also expected to attend.

The Geneva meeting comes amid growing concern that the region is on the brink of open conflict. Officials say the talks aim to build diplomatic momentum ahead of next week’s NATO leaders’ summit in The Hague, where broader Middle East security discussions are on the agenda.