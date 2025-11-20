TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye E-Commerce Week to kick off in Istanbul, spotlighting 'Future-Commerce'
The two-day event aims to shape Türkiye’s digital trade vision, highlight AI, innovation and new market trends.
Türkiye E-Commerce Week to kick off in Istanbul, spotlighting 'Future-Commerce'
Mappings on Galata Tower within Turkiye E-Commerce Week / AA
November 20, 2025

Türkiye E-Commerce Week will begin in Istanbul on Friday, bringing together stakeholders from across the sector under the theme “Future-Commerce.”

The two-day event is organised by the Trade Ministry, the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETID) and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB).

Featuring panels, masterclasses, workshops, exhibitions, experience zones, S2B (startup-to-business) meetings and networking sessions, the program aims to help shape Türkiye’s digital commerce vision by connecting industry professionals, investors, academics, public officials and consumers.

Success stories from Türkiye and abroad, entrepreneurial breakthroughs, AI-driven opportunities and the impacts of digital transformation will be highlighted throughout the event.

Cagatay Yasin Karaboga, head of the Trade Ministry’s Electronic Commerce Department, said a major e-commerce festival will run alongside Türkiye E-Commerce Week.

“For the first time, Türkiye will have a shopping week that doesn’t originate from abroad,” he said during a briefing on Wednesday. “This week will no longer be called ‘Black Friday.’ November will now be known as the ‘Türkiye Shopping Festival,’ with strong discounts.”

Karaboga said rapid technological change has transformed both consumer and producer habits.

RECOMMENDED

“Consumers can now shop without time or location limits, and producers can easily sell to other cities and abroad thanks to the equal opportunities provided by e-commerce,” he noted. "Rapidly changing commercial conditions also require market regulation."

Karaboga said the ministry recently published the “E-commerce Outlook Report in Türkiye,” drawing on data from the Electronic Commerce Information System.

“With the e-commerce compliance index in our report, we measured activity levels across provinces and designed a strengthening project for those with lower density,” he said. “We will begin work in 30 provinces in December.”

He added that November, now designated as the festival month for e-commerce, aims to boost sector awareness, enhance SME capacity, bring new participants into the market, and spotlight emerging concepts such as AI and sustainable digital commerce.

Türkiye’s e-commerce volume reached $90 billion in 2024, he said, with 5.9 billion transactions.

“E-commerce now accounts for 19.1 percent of all trade,” Karaboga said. “In other words, one in every five commercial transactions is online.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package