Israel has struck areas near Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern besieged Gaza, causing casualties, including a Palestinian journalist who was burned alive after Tel Aviv targeted a journalist tent near the hospital.

In the disturbing footage circulating the internet on Sunday, the journalist can be seen consumed by fire as Palestinians and rescue workers tried desperately to put it out.

Reports suggest the journalist is Ahmed Mansour, a father and a journalist for Palestine Today.

"(Israeli) Missiles burned Colleague Ahmed Mansour and is still in intensive care, suffering from severe burns as a result of the targeting of the tent where he is sitting in the journalists' camp at Nasser Hospital," Wael Abo Omar, a Palestinian journalist in the blockaded enclave, said on X.

Mahmoud Bassam, a photojournalist based in Gaza, said Mansour "needs a miracle" to recover from the severe burns.

Two more journalists were reportedly killed in the strike, and others were wounded.