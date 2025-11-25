ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
TSMC sues former executive over Intel move, cites trade-secret risks
Former Senior Vice President Wei-Jen Lo joined Intel in October after retiring from TSMC following a 21-year-long career there.
TSMC sues former executive over Intel move, cites trade-secret risks
(FILE) Taiwan probes ex-TSMC executive Lo over allegations he took advanced chip data to his new job at Intel. / Reuters
November 25, 2025

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said on Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit in Taiwan's Intellectual Property and Commercial Court against its former Senior Vice President Wei-Jen Lo, who recently joined Intel.

In an emailed statement, TSMC said the lawsuit is based on the terms of the employment contract between TSMC and Lo, the non-compete agreement signed by Lo, and regulations such as the Trade Secrets Act.

"There is a high probability that Lo uses, leaks, discloses or transfers TSMC's trade secrets and confidential information to Intel, thus making legal actions necessary," TSMC said.

RelatedTRT World - Taiwan chip giant cracks down on potential trade secret breach, initiates legal action

Intel and Lo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

RECOMMENDED

Lo, who helped drive TSMC's mass production of cutting edge 5-nanometre, 3-nm and 2-nm chips, joined Intel in October after retiring from TSMC following a 21-year-long career there. A source familiar with the matter said he reports directly to Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Last week, Taiwan's economy minister said authorities were investigating Lo after local media reported that he may have taken TSMC's advanced technology data to his new employer.

Before joining TSMC in 2004, Lo worked at Intel for 18 years. He served as a director of technology development and was a factory manager, running Intel’s development facility in Santa Clara, California.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance