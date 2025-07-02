Earlier this year, two Indian telecom giants, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, also signed pacts with SpaceX to bring Starlink internet services to the country.

Starlink, a division of US billionaire Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, has rapidly expanded its global presence, now operating in more than 125 countries and territories.

The company provides internet connectivity in remote or underserved areas using a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites.