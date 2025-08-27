WORLD
Brazilian judge orders more police at Bolsonaro’s home over flight risk concerns
Justice Alexandre de Moraes cites draft asylum letter, interference attempts as reasons for tighter security ahead of trial phase.
Military police guard the entrance of the condominium where former President Jair Bolsonaro is under house arrest, in Brasilia, Brazil [File] / AP
August 27, 2025

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered police to reinforce security around former president Jair Bolsonaro’s residence, including 24-hour patrols, citing concerns the former president could attempt to flee as his coup plot trial moves into a decisive stage.

Bolsonaro has been under house arrest in a gated community in Brasilia since earlier this month after the court found he violated restraining orders aimed at preventing interference in the proceedings.

Final arguments in the trial, where he faces charges of conspiring to overturn his 2022 election defeat, are set to begin early next month.

Bolsonaro has denied the allegations.

Moraes said the additional security measures were "appropriate and necessary" as the trial approaches its critical phase. He pointed to a recent police report that raised concerns over potential escape plans, noting investigators had found a draft letter from Bolsonaro dated 2024 requesting asylum in Argentina.

Authorities also accused Bolsonaro and his son, Eduardo, of attempting to interfere with the trial.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, a Brazilian congressman now based in the United States, has been lobbying in Washington on his father’s behalf.

The defence team has previously argued that the draft asylum request does not prove flight risk, saying it was outdated and insisting Bolsonaro had complied with court orders.

Bolsonaro’s lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday’s ruling.

Moraes instructed police not to disrupt Bolsonaro’s daily activities or inconvenience his neighbours but underscored the need for vigilance.

The trial marks one of the most significant legal tests for the former president, who has faced mounting scrutiny since leaving office amid investigations into corruption, election interference, and his role in the January 2023 riots in Brasilia.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
