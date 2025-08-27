Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered police to reinforce security around former president Jair Bolsonaro’s residence, including 24-hour patrols, citing concerns the former president could attempt to flee as his coup plot trial moves into a decisive stage.

Bolsonaro has been under house arrest in a gated community in Brasilia since earlier this month after the court found he violated restraining orders aimed at preventing interference in the proceedings.

Final arguments in the trial, where he faces charges of conspiring to overturn his 2022 election defeat, are set to begin early next month.

Bolsonaro has denied the allegations.

Moraes said the additional security measures were "appropriate and necessary" as the trial approaches its critical phase. He pointed to a recent police report that raised concerns over potential escape plans, noting investigators had found a draft letter from Bolsonaro dated 2024 requesting asylum in Argentina.

Authorities also accused Bolsonaro and his son, Eduardo, of attempting to interfere with the trial.