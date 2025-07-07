US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on countries aligning themselves with the BRICS group’s “anti-American policies,” prompting strong pushback from Russia and China, who insist that BRICS is a cooperative alliance, not a bloc targeting other nations.

The Kremlin said on Monday that the BRICS group of nations had never been working to undermine other countries after Trump’s threat.

Trump made the comments as BRICS leaders kicked off a summit in Brazil on Sunday.

“There will be no exceptions to this policy," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Asked about Trump's remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had taken note of them.

"We have indeed seen such statements by President Trump, but it is very important to note here that the uniqueness of a group like BRICS is that it is a group of countries that share common approaches and a common worldview on how to cooperate based on their own interests," said Peskov.

"And this cooperation within BRICS has never been and will never be directed against any third countries."

China slams Trump’s threat