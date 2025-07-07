WORLD
2 min read
Russia, China slam Trump's tariff threat targeting BRICS allies
Beijing pushed back on threats of additional US tariffs on nations “aligning” with the BRICS, saying there “are no winners” in trade wars.
Russia, China slam Trump's tariff threat targeting BRICS allies
The BRICS gathering includes Israel's arch foe Iran, but also nations like Russia and China, which have ties with Tehran. / AP
July 7, 2025

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on countries aligning themselves with the BRICS group’s “anti-American policies,” prompting strong pushback from Russia and China, who insist that BRICS is a cooperative alliance, not a bloc targeting other nations.

The Kremlin said on Monday that the BRICS group of nations had never been working to undermine other countries after Trump’s threat.

Trump made the comments as BRICS leaders kicked off a summit in Brazil on Sunday.

“There will be no exceptions to this policy," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Asked about Trump's remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had taken note of them.

"We have indeed seen such statements by President Trump, but it is very important to note here that the uniqueness of a group like BRICS is that it is a group of countries that share common approaches and a common worldview on how to cooperate based on their own interests," said Peskov.

"And this cooperation within BRICS has never been and will never be directed against any third countries."

RelatedTRT Global - Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS

China slams Trump’s threat

Recommended

Meanwhile, China on Monday also pushed back on threats of “additional” US tariffs on nations “aligning” with the BRICS, saying there “are no winners” in trade wars.

“We believe BRICS is a force for good in the international community and does not target any third party,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a live-streamed news conference in Beijing.

Mao said China “always opposed tariff war and trade war. We oppose the use of tariffs as a tool to coerce and pressure others. Imposition of tariffs serves no one's interest.”

“The BRICS is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries. It advocates inclusiveness and win-win cooperation,” Mao added.

BRICS was formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2010. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran later joined, expanding the group to 11 members, alongside 10 strategic partner countries.

The alliance aims to create alternative financial mechanisms, reduce dollar dependency, and increase Global South representation in international institutions, challenging Western-led governance structures.

RelatedTRT Global - Brazil hosts BRICS summit, eager to avoid provoking Trump’s ire

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta