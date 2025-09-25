The “Türkiye–Egypt Friendship Sea-2025 (Bahr El Sadaka)” naval exercise reached its distinguished observer day phase on Thursday in the Aksaz Naval Base of Marmaris in Turkish city of Mugla.

Speaking aboard the frigate TCG Orucreis, Naval Colonel Ahmet Kacar said the drill marked a bilateral, live exercise between the Turkish and Egyptian navies.

“The aim of the exercise is to ensure interoperability between the Turkish and Egyptian naval forces and to strengthen military cooperation,” he said.

Kacar noted that the drills focused on surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and air defence tactics.

“The goal is to test these capabilities while enhancing mutual training and collaboration,” he added.

Related TRT World - Türkiye and Egypt deepen strategic ties with first joint naval exercise in 13 years

Advanced training and technology

During the port phase on September 22-23, the two sides conducted sessions on SAT (Underwater Offence) training, cyber defence, artificial intelligence, and the use of unmanned aerial and sea vehicles in naval operations.