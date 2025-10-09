WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Here's the latest on the Gaza ceasefire agreement
The internationally-mediated agreement will be signed at 0900 GMT and the ceasefire takes effect immediately after.
Here's the latest on the Gaza ceasefire agreement
Both Israel and Hamas confirm their commitment to the initial phase. / Reuters
37 minutes ago

A breakthrough ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas is set to be signed at 0900 GMT, marking the first stage of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.

According to sources familiar with the deal, the truce will go into effect immediately after signing, offering a potential turning point in one of the bloodiest conflicts in the region's history and offering respite to Palestinians who have endured two years of Israeli bombings.

Mediated by Qatar, Egypt, Türkiye and the US — who have also signed on as guarantors — the agreement is the first structured attempt to halt Tel Aviv's war that has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians and left Gaza devastated.

Both Israel and Hamas have confirmed their commitment to the initial phase, which centres on three pillars: a prisoner exchange, Israeli troop withdrawal to designated lines and the entry of critical humanitarian aid into Gaza after years of blockade.

Hamas sources said the first exchange will see 20 Israeli captives freed in return for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Recommended

This includes 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and 1,700 others, many of them women and children, detained since the onset of the war. The swap is expected to occur within 72 hours of the deal's implementation.

Israeli security cabinet meets later in the day to discuss the deal.

This is a developing story.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
In pictures: Palestinians, Israelis erupt in joy as Hamas, Israel agree on first phase of Gaza deal
How did Trump pull off a Gaza peace deal?
'Gaza can rise again quickly': Palestinians in Gaza react to Israel-Hamas peace deal announcement
By Ahmed Almallahi
Hamas expected to swap 20 living captives for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel
Trump set to visit Israel, may address Knesset after Gaza peace deal — report
'Historic step' — World reacts as Israel, Hamas agree on 'first phase' of Trump's Gaza plan
Hamas, Israel sign off on first phase of peace plan — Trump
Arab countries denounce storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by far-right minister
Rubio hands Trump note saying Gaza deal 'very close' - Reports
Illegal Israeli settlers kill Palestinian, wound three in occupied West Bank attack
Trump says he may go to Middle East, with Gaza truce deal 'very close'
Israel devastated 83 percent of Gaza City: UN
Spain enacts arms embargo on Israel after parliamentary approval
Omar Yaghi, born to Gaza refugees, wins Nobel Prize for turning displacement into discovery
By Sadiq S Bhat
'Banditry, disregard for law': Global outrage grows over Israel's attack on Gaza aid flotilla
Turkish parliament warns Israel over mistreatment of its citizens, demands their return