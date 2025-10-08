WAR ON GAZA
Gaza death toll nears 67,200 as Israel continues genocidal war on Palestinians
Egyptian president says Gaza ceasefire talks "are moving positively," inviting Trump to attend the signing of the agreement in Egypt if it is concluded.
Displaced Palestinian children sit in a wheelchair by the side of a road in central Gaza. / Reuters
18 hours ago

At least 67,183 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said on Wednesday that 10 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 61 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 169,841 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry also noted that 11 people were injured by Israeli army fire while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,613, with over 19,164 others wounded since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on Gaza on March 18 and has since killed 13,588 people and injured 57,800 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Sisi invites Trump

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said that Gaza ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Egypt’s Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh are progressing, inviting his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to attend the signing of the agreement in Egypt if it is reached.

Addressing a police graduation ceremony in eastern Cairo, Sisi said on Wednesday that the Sharm el-Sheikh talks “are moving positively.”

“I invite US President Donald Trump to attend the signing of the ceasefire agreement in Egypt if it is reached. It would be wonderful to have you here,” he added.

Hamas said on Wednesday that it exchanged with Israel the lists of Palestinian prisoners set to be released, as indirect negotiations between the two sides to reach a deal continued.

SOURCE:AA
