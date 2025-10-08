Hamas said that "optimism" is prevailing in indirect talks with Israel aimed at ending the genocidal war in Gaza, with the Palestinian resistance group submitting a list of prisoners it wants released in exchange for freeing Israeli hostages under a deal.

"The mediators are making great efforts to remove any obstacles to the implementation of the ceasefire, and a spirit of optimism prevails among all parties," senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP from Sharm el-Sheikh.

The Palestinian resistance group submitted a list of prisoners it wants to be released in the first phase of the truce "in accordance with the agreed-upon criteria and numbers", Nunu added.

In exchange, Hamas is set to release 47 hostages, both alive and dead, who were seized in its October 7, 2023, cross-border attack on Israel.

‘Very encouraging’

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said Trump's special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were now in Sharm el-Sheikh, and that the word he had received since their arrival was "very encouraging".

Sisi said the US envoys came "with a strong will, a strong message, and a strong mandate from President Trump to end the war in this round of negotiations".

Sisi also invited Trump himself to travel to Egypt for a signing ceremony if a deal were reached.

At the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump told reporters, "there's a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East" if Hamas and Israel did agree on a ceasefire.