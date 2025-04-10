More than 50 people perished and dozens are missing after an overloaded boat capsized on a river in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Equateur province, national television reported.

The boat was ferrying about 100 passengers when it sank on the Congo River Monday overnight to Tuesday, near Mayita, a town located about 40 kilometres (24 miles) from Mbandaka city.

"More than 50 dead" is the provisional toll of the shipwreck, Maitre Kolomba Mampunia, the provincial head of the Red Cross Equator Division, told national television RTNC on Thursday.

The boat, named Fortune HB Jado, was headed to Mobenzani market in Bomongo territory from Mbandaka, when its roof collapsed during docking manoeuvres, according to the report.