INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
Baku accuses Russian police of torture after the death of two citizens in custody, while Moscow demands the release of Sputnik staff.
People hold portraits of Azerbaijani brothers Huseyn and Ziyaddin Safarov, who died in Russian police custody / Reuters
July 1, 2025

Azerbaijan and Russia have exchanged formal diplomatic protests, as tensions flared following a police raid in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg that resulted in the deaths of two Azerbaijani nationals in custody.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it summoned Azerbaijan’s ambassador in Moscow, Rahman Mustafayev, to lodge a "strong" protest over what it called recent "unfriendly" actions by Baku and "deliberate steps" aimed at damaging bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Mustafayev was handed a note verbale demanding the release of two Russian staff from the state-run Sputnik news agency who were detained in Baku a day earlier.

Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry on Monday confirmed that law enforcement had conducted an operation at the offices of Sputnik Azerbaijan in the capital.

Among those detained were the outlet’s head, Igor Kartavykh, and its editor-in-chief, Yevgeny Belousov.

The move followed a police operation in Yekaterinburg on Friday, during which two Azerbaijani nationals were arrested and later died in custody.

Baku has called for a full investigation and the prosecution of those responsible.

In response, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russia’s charge d’affaires and issued a diplomatic note protesting what it described as the "use of torture and degrading treatment" by Russian law enforcement officers during the interrogation of Azerbaijani citizens.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said the note described the actions of Russian police as violations of legal norms and internationally recognised human rights.

He said the Azerbaijani side expressed deep concern over "ethnic intolerance" displayed during the raids and media coverage of the incident.

"The note underlined that these actions have triggered an extremely negative public reaction in Azerbaijan," Hajizada said, calling for an urgent and transparent investigation and the prosecution of those responsible.

The Azerbaijani ambassador also reiterated Baku’s position that its law enforcement operation at the Sputnik Azerbaijan office complied with domestic law and international obligations.

A criminal case has been opened by Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office.

The note, Hajizada said, warned against interference in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs and accused Russian authorities of undermining bilateral relations through unlawful actions.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
