Azerbaijan and Russia have exchanged formal diplomatic protests, as tensions flared following a police raid in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg that resulted in the deaths of two Azerbaijani nationals in custody.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it summoned Azerbaijan’s ambassador in Moscow, Rahman Mustafayev, to lodge a "strong" protest over what it called recent "unfriendly" actions by Baku and "deliberate steps" aimed at damaging bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Mustafayev was handed a note verbale demanding the release of two Russian staff from the state-run Sputnik news agency who were detained in Baku a day earlier.

Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry on Monday confirmed that law enforcement had conducted an operation at the offices of Sputnik Azerbaijan in the capital.

Among those detained were the outlet’s head, Igor Kartavykh, and its editor-in-chief, Yevgeny Belousov.

The move followed a police operation in Yekaterinburg on Friday, during which two Azerbaijani nationals were arrested and later died in custody.

Baku has called for a full investigation and the prosecution of those responsible.