Seventeen US senators push for improved press access in Gaza
The call follows an Israeli strike that killed four Al Jazeera reporters, amid reports of more than 200 journalists killed in Gaza.
People attend a New York vigil for Al Jazeera reporters and freelancers killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza City on August 15, 2025. / AFP
August 21, 2025

A group of 17 US Senators sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday calling for the United States to press Israel to grant access and protection to journalists in Gaza.

The letter comes one week after an Israeli strike killed a group of Palestinian journalists in the besieged territory.

"The United States must make it clear to Israel that banning and censoring media organisations and targeting or threatening members of the press is unacceptable and must stop," the Democratic senators said in a statement.

The letter to Rubio, a staunch supporter of Israel, said: "We urge you to press the Israeli government to protect journalists in Gaza and allow international media to access the territory."

Last week, an Israeli strike killed four journalists for Al Jazeera, including Qatari television correspondent Anas Al Sharif, as well as two freelance journalists.

The attack spurred an international outcry.

Recommended

The letter condemned the attack, writing: "Absent a compelling explanation of the military objective for this attack, it appears Israel is publicly admitting to targeting and killing journalists who have shown the world the scale of suffering in Gaza, which would be a violation of international law."

Who are the signatories?

Among the signatories were Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine and 13 other Democratic senators, as well as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a registered independent who caucuses with the Democrats.

The Washington Post on Wednesday night also reported that a member of the press office for the US State Department's Bureau of Near East Affairs, Shahed Ghoreishi, was fired after suggesting Washington offer condolences for the journalists killed in Gaza.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said in early July that more than 200 journalists had been killed in Gaza since the war began, including numerous Al Jazeera journalists.

With Gaza sealed off, many media groups around the world, including AFP, depend on photo, video and text coverage of the conflict provided by local Palestinian reporters.

SOURCE:TRT World
