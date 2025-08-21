A group of 17 US Senators sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday calling for the United States to press Israel to grant access and protection to journalists in Gaza.

The letter comes one week after an Israeli strike killed a group of Palestinian journalists in the besieged territory.

"The United States must make it clear to Israel that banning and censoring media organisations and targeting or threatening members of the press is unacceptable and must stop," the Democratic senators said in a statement.

The letter to Rubio, a staunch supporter of Israel, said: "We urge you to press the Israeli government to protect journalists in Gaza and allow international media to access the territory."

Last week, an Israeli strike killed four journalists for Al Jazeera, including Qatari television correspondent Anas Al Sharif, as well as two freelance journalists.

The attack spurred an international outcry.