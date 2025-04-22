Colombian President Gustavo Petro has said the US may have revoked his visa, amid rising tensions between the two countries about migration and diplomatic policies.

"I can't go anymore because I think they took away my visa," Petro said at a Cabinet meeting at Casa de Narino, the presidential palace in Bogota, according to the EFE news agency.

"I didn't need a visa, but oh well. I've seen Donald Duck several times, so I'm going to see other things," he added.

The US has not yet commented.

It came as Petro noted that Colombian Finance Minister German Avila was attending the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington DC.