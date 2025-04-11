Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has underlined the importance of Türkiye for global diplomacy, saying it carries the potential to solve a host of international crises.

Speaking at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, Fidan said that Türkiye is not only at the heart of regional crises and tensions, but also plays a central role in shaping solutions.

"Türkiye is a country at the very heart of crises and at the centre of tensions – but also at the core of solutions," he said.

The three-day forum, which kicked off on Friday in the southern Turkish city of Antalya, is centred on the theme "Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.”

The event brings together global leaders, policymakers, and experts to tackle critical global challenges, such as geopolitical tensions, inequality, violence, and climate change, while exploring ways diplomacy can restore stability and foster international cooperation.

Humanitarian situation in Gaza

The Turkish top diplomat underlined the urgent need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, stressing that no plan forcing the Palestinians to leave their homeland is at all acceptable.

"We reject any plan that forces Palestinians to abandon their homeland," Hakan Fidan said after a meeting of the Gaza Contact Group in the southern Turkish city of Antalya under the title “Two-State Solution and Lasting Peace in the Middle East.”

Later in the day, the meeting continued in an "expanded format" with the participation of additional countries, said Fidan.

Fidan said the discussions included foreign ministers from Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, and Indonesia, as well as the secretaries-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League.

Representatives from the United Arab Emirates, China, Russia, Ireland, Spain, Norway, Slovenia, Nigeria, and the EU also took part.

Lasting ceasefire

Today's meetings focused on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, efforts to reestablish a ceasefire, and developments in the occupied territories, Fidan said, stressing concerns over Israel’s rising aggression and discussions of potential steps the international community could take to achieve a lasting peace and two-state solution.