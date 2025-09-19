At a ceremony in Jerusalem’s Silvan neighbourhood this week, Benjamin Netanyahu stood alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and invoked a 2,700-year-old artefact, now housed in Istanbul.

Speaking at the opening of the ‘Pilgrimage Road’ project in occupied East Jerusalem, Netanyahu proclaimed Jerusalem to be Israel’s eternal, undivided capital.

He then proceeded to remind his audience that Türkiye still possesses the artefact in question, the Silvan Inscription.

The prime minister recalled how, in 1998, he had asked then–Prime Minister Mesut Yilmaz to hand it over, linking the refusal to “growing Islamic sensitivities” in Türkiye, and the rise of the then-mayor of Istanbul, now Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“This is our city [Jerusalem], Mr. Erdogan, not yours. It will always remain ours and will never again be divided,” Netanyahu said , declaring sovereignty over illegally annexed territory.

Turkish President Erdogan promptly issued a firm response, vowing that Muslims would never relinquish their rights over occupied East Jerusalem and that Al-Quds al-Sharif would remain protected from any foreign encroachment.

Experts attribute Netanyahu’s renewed focus on the archaeological artefact as political propaganda aimed at diverting global attention from his genocidal war in Gaza.

Netanyahu is turning Jerusalem’s archaeological heritage into political propaganda, according to Turkish historian Dr Selim Han Yeniacun, Assistant Professor of Political History and International Relations at Marmara University.

“At a time when the destruction and civilian deaths in Gaza have triggered international outrage and even criticism within Israel, Netanyahu brought historical and religious narratives to the forefront to consolidate his own base and maintain external support,” Yeniacun tells TRT World.

Yeniacun references Netanyahu’s May 2025 video from the ‘Pilgrimage Road’ tunnel beneath Silvan, which was purportedly released to deliver a message about the situation of hostages in Gaza.

“When Netanyahu’s earlier attempts did not produce the misleading, populist propaganda he hoped for, he staged another appearance in September 2025 at the Silvan excavation sites.”

“Netanyahu used this anecdote to imply that Jerusalem’s ancient Jewish identity is indisputable and that countries like Türkiye ignore this reality for political reasons,” Yeniacun says.

East Jerusalem, which includes the Old City as well as Siloam/Silvan, is recognised by the UN and the vast majority of states as occupied Palestinian territory.

Although Israel unilaterally annexed East Jerusalem after the 1967 war, this annexation is null and void under international law.

“Whether settlement construction or expropriation under the guise of creating archaeological parks in Silvan, activities carried out by the Israeli government are illegal,” Yeniacun adds.

Why it’s important for Israel

The limestone tablet at the centre of the dispute was discovered in 1880 inside Jerusalem’s Silvan Tunnel.

Carved in paleo-Hebrew, it dates to the reign of King Hezekiah in the early seventh century BCE and recounts how workers dug a 533-metre water tunnel from opposite ends, finally hearing one another’s voices before breaking through the last wall of rock.

Built to secure a water supply during an Assyrian siege, the tunnel still carries water today and remains a tourist draw.

Shortly after its discovery, Ottoman authorities sent the inscription to Istanbul, where in 1883 it was formally registered at the Imperial Museum, now known as the Istanbul Archaeology Museums.

It has remained there ever since as a protected piece of Türkiye’s national heritage.