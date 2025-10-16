The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Thursday that over 650,000 children are deprived of education in Gaza for the third consecutive year.

“In Gaza, children are out of school for a third year in a row,” UNRWA said on X. "For nearly 660,000 girls and boys, returning to learning is not only about education, it’s about starting to heal from deep trauma."

As the largest humanitarian organisation in Gaza, UNRWA stands ready to support them, the agency added.

Tamara Alrifai, UNRWA director for external relations, said a "priority for UNRWA is the education for children and the resumption of learning for children."

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.