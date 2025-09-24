A federal jury convicted Ryan Wesley Routh, 59, of Hawaii, for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate, during the 2024 election campaign.

The conviction on Tuesday stems from a September 15, 2024, incident at a Trump-owned golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Routh was found hiding in shrubbery with a rifle aimed at Trump's security detail.

Routh began stabbing his neck with a pen after a jury in the state of Florida found him guilty, according to NBC News.

He was found guilty on five charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a Secret Service agent, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Trump congratulated Attorney General Pam Bondi and Justice Department prosecutors for securing the conviction.

"This was an evil man with an evil intention, and they caught him," the US president said in a post on Truth Social.

According to trial evidence, law enforcement officers found a loaded SKS-type rifle equipped with a scope, an open safety lock, a magazine containing 19 rounds, steel armour plates, and a camera mounted on a fence facing the green area of the sixth hole where Routh was hiding.

A search of Routh's vehicle turned up numerous mobile phones, a list of flights departing the country on September 15 and directions to Miami International Airport. Cell phone records showed that from August 18 to September 15, his phone connected to cell towers near Trump International and Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago.

'I failed you'