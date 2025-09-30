TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Ibrahim Kalin will discuss the US president's 20-point Gaza plan with the countries involved in negotiations between Hamas and Israel.
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
(FILE) Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin Kalin is set to meet the parties involved in ongoing negotiations. / AA
September 30, 2025

Türkiye's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin travelled to Qatar on Tuesday to discuss US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, security sources said.

According to the sources, Kalin is set to meet the parties involved in ongoing negotiations between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Qatar, the US, and Egypt, focusing on Trump’s proposed plan to end the war in the Palestinian enclave.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al Ansari told a press conference in Doha that Türkiye will join the talks on the comprehensive plan, emphasising that the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye will be coordinated collectively to bring the conflict to an end.

Trump outlined key points of his Gaza ceasefire plan at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC, on Monday.

Recommended

The 20-point plan includes the release of all Israeli hostages in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners, the disarmament of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, and the formation of a Palestinian committee to temporarily govern the enclave, among other provisions.

RelatedTRT World - What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry