Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
Havelsan’s indigenous Advent, Fleetstar systems empower Indonesian Navy’s KRI Belati-622 fast attack craft.
Advent and Fleetstar completed their sea acceptance and live-fire tests before being integrated into the Indonesian Navy's KCR-60 platform. / AA
October 7, 2025

Turkish defence firm Havelsan’s homegrown network-supported data-integrated combat management system “Advent” and its platform data distribution system “Fleetstar” were delivered to the Indonesian Navy to power its KRI Belati-622 vessel.

Advent and Fleetstar completed their sea acceptance and live-fire tests before being integrated into the Indonesian Navy's KCR-60 platform.

The systems were then delivered to the navy on the KRI-Belati fast attack craft.

The platform was developed by the Indonesian shipbuilder PT Tesco Indomartim. This is Havelsan's first delivery to Asia-Pacific and the Indonesian Navy.

The SATGAS test team, the Indonesian Defence Ministry, and the shipyard all commended Advent's superior performance and Havelsan officials' interventions in the subsystems during the testing process.

Havelsan General Manager Mehmet Akif Nacar told Anadolu that the project began in 2022 as a result of a contract signed with the Indonesian shipyard.

“We made our first delivery for the KRI Belati-622 platform—our Advent and Fleetstar systems demonstrated outstanding performance on this platform just like they have on the Turkish Naval Forces platforms,” he said.

“We aim to continue to build upon this success with the OPV-90, Merah Putih, and other KCR-60 and KCR-70 class platforms,” he added.

SOURCE:AA
