A German court has reinstated Yunus Emre Yar, a German-Turkish officer dismissed from the military over his religious practices — attending Friday prayers and eating a halal diet — and remarks on Gaza, ruling that the dismissal was unfounded and ordering full back pay.

Yar, who served in the German military for four years, was discharged after being placed under long-term surveillance by military intelligence.

The allegations against him included regularly attending Friday prayers, following a halal diet, calling Israel’s actions in Gaza “genocide”, early involvement in an archery club, and his father's political party affiliation.

The Munich Administrative Court rejected the allegations as baseless and concluded that none of Yar’s actions or affiliations violated constitutional principles or military regulations.

The court ruled that Yar’s characterisation of Israeli attacks on Gaza as “war crimes” and “genocide” fell within his right to express personal opinions and did not interfere with his ability to perform his duties. As a result, the court ordered his reinstatement and full back pay.

'Friday prayers seen as extremism'

Yar’s lawyer, Yalcin Tekinoglu, told Anadolu that his client was subject to repeated investigations despite maintaining a record of years of disciplined service.