Human rights groups in Argentina filed a criminal complaint against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of committing genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

According to local media reports, the complaint was jointly submitted by the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Founding Line, the Peace and Justice Service (SERPAJ), Families of the Disappeared and Detained for Political Reasons and the Argentina League for Human Rights.

The organisations asserted that Netanyahu bears responsibility for "genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity" and called for judicial action.

According to the criminal complaint, Argentine President Javier Milei will be complicit in this criminal policy during Netanyahu's visit to Argentina from September 7 to 10.

The complaint accused the Israeli government of pursuing a "systematic policy of annihilation" against the Palestinian people, violating fundamental rights, including the right to life, human dignity, and self-determination.

"The people of Argentina and their human rights organisations know from experience what mass crimes mean.”

Since the occupation of Gaza began, tens of thousands of people have been killed by Israeli bombings.