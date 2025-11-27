WORLD
2 min read
American teen Mohammed Ibrahim freed after nine months in Israeli detention
"The US government has a responsibility to investigate Israel's abuse of an American citizen and ensure that no other child—American or Palestinian—is subjected to the same treatment," says a US Muslim group.
American teen Mohammed Ibrahim freed after nine months in Israeli detention
An Israeli police officer stands outside Ofer military prison [FILE]. / AP
November 27, 2025

American teenager Mohammed Ibrahim has been released nine months after Israeli forces detained him during a nighttime raid in the occupied West Bank, according to statements shared by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Sixteen-year-old Ibrahim was arrested on February 16 when Israeli forces reportedly entered his family's home in al-Mazra'a ash-Sharqiya in the occupied West Bank.

His family said that Ibrahim was subjected to beatings, starvation, and other mistreatment while held in an Israeli military prison.

"Mohammed should have spent this year studying for his learner’s permit and enjoying time with his family—not locked in a military prison, beaten, starved, and terrified. His release is cause for celebration, but it must also be a turning point. The US cannot continue providing unchecked support to a government that tortures American children," said CAIR Florida on X on Thursday.

While CAIR National welcomed his release, they emphasised the importance of taking action to prevent such treatment of a teenager.

RECOMMENDED

"Mohammed’s homecoming is a blessing, but it does not erase the torture and suffering he endured," it said, adding: "The US government has a responsibility to investigate Israel’s abuse of an American citizen and ensure that no other child—American or Palestinian—is subjected to the same treatment."

His uncle, Zeyad Kadur, in a statement, said the family is relieved after months of fear.

"Words can't describe the immense relief we have as a family right now, to have Mohammed in his parents' arms," he said, adding that they are focused on securing medical care after "Israel's abuse and inhumane conditions for months."

Urging the "American government to protect our families," Kadur said: "Mohammed was forced to spend his 16th birthday unjustly imprisoned by Israel, separated from the people who love him. Now that Mohammed is with his family, we can finally wish him a happy birthday."

RelatedTRT World - US groups call for release of Palestinian-American teen held in Israel's notorious Ofer prison
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance