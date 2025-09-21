TÜRKİYE
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan expresses hope that growing recognition of Palestine would "accelerate implementation of the two-state solution".
President Erdogan speaks to reporters upon his arrival in New York. / AA
September 21, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will focus on Israel's "massacres" in Gaza, calling for urgent action to protect Palestinians and advance the two-state solution.

Speaking at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport before departing for New York on Sunday, President Erdogan said, "In my speech at the UN, I am going to voice the prosecution in Gaza, and Türkiye's efforts towards protecting stability in the region."

He said that this year's UNGA would be different from previous ones, as "many countries will recognise the State of Palestine".

After arriving at New York’s Turkevi Center, Erdogan told reporters that his upcoming meetings with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa on the sidelines of the UN event, and with US President Donald Trump in Washington, are "very important" because "they concern the region."

"For us, every step taken in the Middle East is vital, and of course, we need to discuss these with President Trump," he added.

The president expressed hope that growing recognition of Palestine would "accelerate implementation of the two-state solution," adding that the rights and security of Turkish Cypriots would also be part of his agenda.

Erdogan said he would meet Trump during the assembly to discuss cooperation on trade and the defence industry, while stressing that "the current structure of the UN is not enough to fulfil its responsibilities".

"During our meeting, we will discuss issues aimed at strengthening our bilateral cooperation, with a focus on trade, investment, and the defense industry. Regional issues will top our agenda," he said of his upcoming meeting with Trump.

The Turkish president also said that he will meet al Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani in New York, marking the first time in decades that Syria's leadership will be represented at the UNGA.

"Syrian brothers and sisters paid heavy costs for their freedom. We hope the UNGA will contribute to Syria's freedom," he said, adding that Türkiye wanted "peace in every inch of our region."

In New York, Erdogan will also meet with Turkish citizens living in the US, and separately hold meetings with think-tank representatives and leading members of the US business community.

