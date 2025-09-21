Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will focus on Israel's "massacres" in Gaza, calling for urgent action to protect Palestinians and advance the two-state solution.

Speaking at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport before departing for New York on Sunday, President Erdogan said, "In my speech at the UN, I am going to voice the prosecution in Gaza, and Türkiye's efforts towards protecting stability in the region."

He said that this year's UNGA would be different from previous ones, as "many countries will recognise the State of Palestine".

After arriving at New York’s Turkevi Center, Erdogan told reporters that his upcoming meetings with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa on the sidelines of the UN event, and with US President Donald Trump in Washington, are "very important" because "they concern the region."

"For us, every step taken in the Middle East is vital, and of course, we need to discuss these with President Trump," he added.

The president expressed hope that growing recognition of Palestine would "accelerate implementation of the two-state solution," adding that the rights and security of Turkish Cypriots would also be part of his agenda.