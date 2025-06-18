More than 700 people are still missing following flash floods that struck central Nigeria's Niger state last month killing at least 200 people, officials have said.

Teams of rescuers continued to search for missing residents three weeks after the inundation in and around the town, more than 300 kilometres (186 miles) east of the Nigerian capital Abuja.

"Over 700 persons are still missing and we are yet to ascertain where they are," Yakubu Garba, Niger state deputy governor said in a statement from his office.

From the latest tally, 207 bodies were recovered from the floods which destroyed 400 homes and displaced more than 3,000 residents, Garba said.

Niger state emergency management agency SEMA confirmed the 207 death toll, saying they were still working to ascertain the numbers of missing.

Nigeria's rainy season, which usually lasts six months, is just getting started for the year. Flooding, usually caused by heavy rains and poor infrastructure, wreaks havoc every year, killing hundreds of people across the West African country.