The emergency committee of Gaza City’s Holy Family Church has said it will remain at the compound to support priests, nuns and civilians sheltering there, even as Israel prepares a new attack to occupy the city.

In a statement, the committee said its decision follows a joint declaration by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem warning of imminent Israeli military action and ongoing evacuation orders.

"Since the first day of the war, the committee has worked tirelessly to serve the displaced inside the church and the community outside it," the Holy Family Church’s statement said.

"We renew our commitment to stand with the Church, hand in hand with the priests and nuns, for the common good of the community."

The joint patriarchal statement, released on Tuesday in Jerusalem, noted that Israeli officials had announced plans "a few weeks ago" to take control of Gaza City.