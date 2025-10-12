Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler, and Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin met Sunday in Ankara with their Syrian counterparts for high-level discussions.

Fidan, Guler, and Kalin held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and Intelligence Chief Hussein Salameh on Sunday.

The meeting focused on security cooperation between Türkiye and Syria, as well as recent developments.

Noting that the meeting addressed all aspects of the strategic dimensions of bilateral relations, Hakan Fidan said, “We discussed joint and concrete steps that can be taken to ensure Syria's full security while preserving its territorial integrity.”

He also said, “The Syrian administration possesses the determination and resolve to overcome challenges it faces.”

Syria's security is inseparable from that of Türkiye, said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday, vowing that Ankara will continue to give comprehensive support to Syrians towards this end.

“We don’t view Syria's security as separate from Türkiye's security. For this, we’ll continue to provide all kinds of support to our Syrian brothers,” Fidan added.