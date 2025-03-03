1 min read
Why are dates associated with Ramadan?
It’s a common tradition among many Muslims to break one’s fast with dates during Ramadan.
Producers: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Saliha Eren, Graphic Designer: Enes Danis / TRT World and Agencies
March 3, 2025

Here is what to know about the roots of this tradition and the nutritional value and health benefits of dates.

Following the Sunnah

The date fruit and its tree are mentioned more than 20 times in the Quran, the holy book of Islam. 

Many Muslims also break their fast with dates during Ramadan to follow the Sunnah — the practices of Prophet Muhammad.

Health benefits

Dates contain a lot of sugar. 

Breaking one's fast with a date helps raise blood sugar levels quickly after long hours of fasting. It is perfectly fine to consume one or two dates without worrying about their sugar content.

High in fibre, dates are also beneficial for digestive health. 

They allow sugar to be absorbed more slowly into the body and are less likely to cause unwanted blood sugar spikes. 

Dates are also rich in nutrients like iron, magnesium and potassium, as well as antioxidants.

