POLITICS
1 min read
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
US Naval Academy in Maryland state under lockdown, officials say, with reports claiming a former midshipman is involved "who is knocking on doors pretending to be a military policeman."
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
The naval base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, officials say. / TRT World
September 11, 2025

The US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland is on lockdown after reports of threats, official said, with reports saying that a former midshipman is involved.

"Naval Support Activity Annapolis, in coordination with local law enforcement, is currently responding to reports of threats made to the Naval Academy," The City Of Annapolis reported on Thursday.

"The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing situation and we will provide updates as they become available."

Recommended

Gunshots were heard inside Bancroft Hall, which houses the midshipmen, Fox News reported.

"The shooter is knocking on doors pretending to be a military policeman," it said, citing an official on the campus.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
From TikTok to tear gas: How Indian media misframed Nepal’s Gen Z protests
By Deepak Adhikari
Trump: US patience with Russia's Putin near breaking point
Charlie Kirk murder suspect in custody: Trump
France in freefall: Can Macron’s new prime minister survive?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation