Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kiev’s forces are facing intense battles around the eastern city of Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub where Russia has claimed near-daily gains.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi briefed senior officials and confirmed that Pokrovsk is now the main focus of military operations.

"All operational directions were covered, with particular focus on Pokrovsk. It receives the most attention," Zelenskiy said.

He added that Ukrainian troops are also "continuing to act" in the northern Sumy region, where Russian forces have recently advanced across the border.

Syrskyi, in a separate statement on Telegram, named Pokrovsk and five other sectors as the most difficult fronts across the 1,000-kilometre frontline.

"The Russian Federation is paying the maximum price for attempting a 'summer offensive'," he said.

Russian troops have been advancing toward Pokrovsk for months.

The city, once home to about 60,000 people, is a vital road and rail hub and hosts Ukraine’s only coking coal mine, essential for its steel industry.

Most civilians have already been evacuated.

On Thursday, Russia’s Defence Ministry announced the capture of Zvirove to the west and Novoekonomichne to the east of Pokrovsk. Earlier in the week, it claimed to have "liberated" Novotoretske nearby.

Ukraine’s military has not confirmed any territorial losses. In its evening report, the General Staff said Russian forces were actively attacking in the areas around Zvirove and Novoekonomichne.