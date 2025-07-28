Gunmen have killed at least 17 people and injured 14 more in an overnight attack on a bar in Ecuador's coastal Guayas province, the country's attorney general's office has said, saying it was investigating the incident.

The attorney's office said on Monday that more than 40 pieces of ballistic evidence were recovered at the scene. Images shared by local media showed bodies lying on the ground, some covered in white sheets.

Sunday's attack took place in the town of El Empalme, some 160 km (100 miles) north of the city of Guayaquil, considered among the most dangerous areas in Ecuador as organised criminal groups battle for control of key drug-smuggling routes.

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa at the start of last year declared an "internal armed conflict", but despite state measures, violence has escalated notably in Guayas.