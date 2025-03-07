Israeli soldiers have been using social media to sell the valuables they stole from Palestinian homes in Gaza as well as Lebanon, an investigation by Hebrew-language newspaper HaMakom HaChim BeGehinom (The Hottest Place in Hell) has revealed.

The report published on March 4 cites testimonies from Israeli soldiers and commanders who detail their experiences of witnessing looting in the besieged enclave, where they say they witnessed “so much looting that it no longer surprised” them.

The stolen items range from large sums of cash and valuable jewelry to computers, smartphones, electronic devices, furniture, clothing, and cosmetics, according to the newspaper. Keffiyehs, rugs and prayer beads are also among the items looted to keep as souvenirs.

The soldiers have been using various digital platforms, including Facebook Marketplace, to sell looted items. However, the majority of transactions occur in closed and private Telegram groups, which are accessible only by invitation and subject to strict vetting, often the same platforms where drugs and weapons are traded.

"During the first round, my platoon commander and I would go through soldiers' bags to see what they had stolen. There were keffiyehs, rugs, whatever you could think of. Everyone took some kind of souvenir," the report cites a soldier from the Nahal Brigade as saying.

"We would enter raids just to check for weapons, and people were hysterically searching for prayer beads,” another soldier told the newspaper.

“They collected them, compared them, and one guy would tear apart children's rooms just to find a prayer necklace.”

Initially, the decision to inspect soldiers’ bags for stolen items was an independent effort by the soldier and his platoon commander. However, as looting became widespread, with soldiers routinely taking property from Gaza, crossing the border with it, and treating it as their own, they eventually abandoned the practice.

“We stopped doing it after the first and second rounds. It was the whole battalion. Everywhere, soldiers were doing it, and everywhere, they managed to hide it,” he told the newspaper.