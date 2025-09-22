The world of diplomacy is witnessing a seismic shift on the issue of Palestinian statehood, with many countries long sidelined by traditional Western powers claiming the moral high ground.

On September 21, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal formally recognised Palestinian statehood, joining countries like Ireland, Norway, and Spain that recently switched sides on this issue.

But the movement to secure UN-backed statehood for Palestine did not start in 2025. Countries from the Global South – Türkiye, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Africa, and dozens more – paved the way for the recognition of Palestinian statehood decades ago as they endured US and Israeli backlash.

Their recognition of Palestine – as early as 1988 in many cases – not only strengthened the Palestinian cause, but also turned the global tide on the issue, shaming major powers into belated accountability in recent years.

As of now, 151 of the UN's 193 members – mostly from Africa, Asia, and Latin America – have recognised the Palestinian state. With Britain and France shifting sides recently, the US remains the only permanent member of the UN Security Council that does not recognise Palestinian statehood.

Washington used its veto power in the all-powerful UN Security Council last year to block the admission of Palestine as a full-fledged member state of the global body. Palestine currently has a non-member observer status at the UN.

Mustafa Yetim, a professor of international relations at Türkiye’s Eskisehir Osmangazi University, tells TRT World that African, Latin American, Asian, and Middle Eastern states played an all-important role in raising global awareness of the “Israeli reality” that lacks “moral, legal, and humanitarian legitimacy”.

“These states have exerted pressure on countries that staunchly support Israel’s war crimes, genocidal practices, and starvation policies,” he says, adding that their name-and-shame strategy mobilised diplomatic support, which led many countries to formally recognise Palestine as a state.

The Global South’s vanguard role on the issue of Palestinian statehood traces back to the 1980s.

Türkiye recognised Palestine in 1988, followed swiftly by scores of nations from the developing world, which continues to view the cause as a litmus test for Western hypocrisy.

Consistent support from these “small” countries over the decades has bolstered the Palestinian cause, strengthening arguments for ceasefires and a two-state solution where Israel and Palestine coexist as equals.

This activism by the bloc of mostly developing countries bore fruit at the UN in 2012 when the General Assembly voted overwhelmingly – 138 to nine – to grant Palestine a non-member observer state status.

The move is considered a milestone in the Palestinian struggle for statehood because it unlocked Palestine’s access to bodies like the International Criminal Court (ICC).