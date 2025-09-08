BIZTECH
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Teknofest 2025 will showcase competitions in 58 categories, cutting-edge exhibitions, air shows, and hands-on workshops, drawing global innovators to Istanbul.
TEKNOFEST is organised by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Ministry of Industry and Technology. / AA
September 8, 2025

Türkiye’s flagship technology event, Teknofest, will open in Istanbul next week, promising five days of innovation, competition, and spectacle.

The festival, running from September 17–21 at Istanbul Ataturk Airport, is organised by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Ministry of Industry and Technology.

Since its launch in 2018, Teknofest has grown into one of the world’s largest tech gatherings, supported by dozens of government agencies, private sector partners, and universities. 

This year’s edition will feature 58 main competitions and 137 subcategories, ranging from aerospace and robotics to green technologies and artificial intelligence.

Teams advancing beyond the preliminary rounds will receive financial support exceeding $2 million, while winners will share prizes worth more than $1.6 million. 

Organisers say participants from around the globe will exchange ideas and push forward new advances in technology development.

Beyond competitions

In addition to contests, Teknofest will offer air shows, interactive exhibitions, workshops, trade fairs, immersive simulation areas, a planetarium, and special student flight events. Attendance is free, with tickets available through the festival’s official website.

Teknofest traditionally alternates locations, taking place in Istanbul on odd-numbered years and in other Turkish cities on even-numbered years. It has also expanded abroad, with editions held in Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The 2024 event in Adana drew 1.1 million visitors, contributing to a total of roughly 11 million attendees since the festival’s inception. 

Last month, Istanbul also hosted “Blue Homeland,” Teknofest’s maritime-focused edition.

