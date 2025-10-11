More than 5,000 missions, including humanitarian, health, rescue, and relief operations, were carried out by Gaza government bodies in the past 24 hours, the Gaza Government Media Office said Saturday, as first steps in a new ceasefire plan come into effect.

As part of a comprehensive emergency plan aimed at gradually restoring life, Gaza municipalities conducted more than 900 services for the restoration of water and sewage service, removal of debris and waste, and opening streets in residential areas.

Civil defence teams, along with other officers, worked in more than 850 operations to retrieve the bodies of deceased civilians from the rubble.

The Health Ministry carried out over 1,200 medical missions, including surgical operations and emergency treatment.

Shelter and food were provided for displaced civilians by governmental organisations and partner institutions in more than 700 operations.

Field activities were documented by several organisations to provide accurate data.

Psychosocial support activities were provided for children and vulnerable groups in over 650 community missions.

“These national efforts are being carried out amid the massive destruction left by the (Israeli) occupation, which has devastated more than 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, destroyed around 300,000 housing units, and forcibly displaced 2 million people, in the face of severe shortages of fuel, water, communications, and essential supplies,” the statement added.

More than 8,000 government employees were killed by the Israeli army while on duty, according to the Gaza Government figures.

The government called on the international community and humanitarian groups to provide field support and logistical supplies, in addition to the immediate lifting of the blockade and the opening of all crossings without political conditions.

After a ceasefire took effect on Friday, tens of thousands of Palestinians set off towards areas vacated by Israeli forces, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Displaced return