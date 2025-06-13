Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is confronting a dual crisis: a protracted war in Gaza and a battle at home for his own political survival.

The recent Israeli airstrikes on Tehran's nuclear and missile sites, which resulted in the deaths of top Iranian military officials, have intensified regional instability. This military action, involving 200 aircraft targeting 100 sites, was presented by Netanyahu as a preemptive measure against an imminent nuclear threat from Iran.

In retaliation, Iran has reportedly launched over 100 drones toward Israel, prompting both countries, along with Iraq and Jordan, to close their airspace.

Domestically, Netanyahu's leadership is under scrutiny. His government narrowly survived a parliamentary vote aimed at dissolution, securing 61 votes against 53. The motion was driven by internal coalition tensions, particularly concerning a contentious military conscription bill.

Ultra-Orthodox parties within Netanyahu's coalition had been angered by the government's delay in passing a law to exempt their communities from mandatory military service, a long-standing issue.

The potential rebellion by these factions had raised the spectre of early elections. However, Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein brokered a last-minute agreement with the ultra-Orthodox parties on a new draft law, persuading far-right legislators to vote against dissolving the Knesset .

Critics argue that Netanyahu's aggressive stance toward Iran may be politically motivated, aiming to bolster his position amid domestic challenges.

The timing of the Iran strikes has diverted international attention from the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where over 55,000 Palestinians have been killed, and the situation remains dire. This strategic shift has garnered temporary support from some international allies but risks further destabilising the Middle East.

A battle for political survival