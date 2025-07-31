Tsunami warnings were lifted across the Pacific, allowing millions of people who had evacuated coastal areas to return home after a massive undersea earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

The 8.8 magnitude quake, one of the strongest recorded globally since 1900, triggered tsunami alerts in more than a dozen countries, including Japan, the United States, and Ecuador.

Storm surges of up to four metres were predicted in some regions, prompting widespread disruption.

Peru closed more than half its Pacific ports, while flights to and from Hawaii’s island of Maui were cancelled.

But by Wednesday evening, fears of a catastrophic event had eased, with country after country downgrading or lifting their warnings.

In Japan, nearly two million people were told to evacuate to higher ground before the alerts were rescinded.

The Fukushima nuclear plant — destroyed by a tsunami in 2011 — was briefly evacuated as a precaution.

Local media reported the only fatality was a woman in Japan who died after driving her car off a cliff while attempting to flee.

Chile carried out what the Interior Ministry called "perhaps the most massive evacuation ever" in the country’s history, with 1.4 million people ordered away from the coast.

Authorities later reported no casualties or damage, as waves reached only 60 centimetres.

In Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands, where surges of up to three metres had been expected, the sea rose just over a metre and caused no damage.

"Everything is calm, I'm going back to work," said Isabel Grijalva, a resident of Santa Cruz.