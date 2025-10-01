TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
At the opening of parliament’s legislative year, Turkish President vows unwavering support for Gaza and condemns Israel’s war.
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
Turkish President Erdogan addresses the opening of parliament’s new legislative year in Ankara, vowing steadfast support for Gaza and peace efforts. / AA
October 1, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that “Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction,” urging an immediate end to Israel’s war on the enclave.

Speaking at the opening of parliament’s new legislative year on Wednesday, he condemned what he described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza, stressing that Türkiye would continue to stand firmly with the Palestinian people.

Erdogan said the world had witnessed how “the most modern weapons” were used against Gaza’s population, but praised the “brave sons of Gaza” for their resistance.

Recommended

He highlighted Türkiye’s diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, insisting Palestinians themselves were the “closest witnesses” to Ankara’s role. “Our firm stance will make Türkiye a moral beacon of its time, emblazoned in history in gold,” he added.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s long-standing position, Erdogan vowed to fight for a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders.

He said lasting peace in Gaza was first the duty of the Islamic world, then the responsibility of the global community, and expressed hope that “beautiful days of peace, tranquillity and security will prevail, from the river to the sea.”

Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks