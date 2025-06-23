NATO leaders are expected to unveil an ambitious new defence spending pledge at this week’s summit that would require every member nation to spend 5 percent of their respective economic output on military spending.

However, even before the announcement, key allies are securing exceptions, and questions are swirling over how enforceable the goal will be.

Spain has reached a deal to be excluded from the 5 percent target, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed on Sunday, as NATO finalises the language of a pared-down one-page summit communique. The text will reportedly drop earlier phrasing that required “all allies” to commit to the goal.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, a driving force behind the push for higher allied defence spending, said the 5 percent benchmark should apply only to America's partners, not to the United States itself.

“I don’t think we should, but I think they should,” Trump said on Friday, calling out Canada as “a low payer” and adding, “NATO is going to have to deal with Spain.”

What the 5 percent entails

The proposed 5 percent spending goal comprises two parts. The first — and most demanding — is a 3.5 percent GDP commitment to core military spending, a sharp increase from NATO’s longstanding 2 percent benchmark, which only 22 of 32 allies have met.

The second 1.5 percent includes broader investments in civilian infrastructure, cyber defence, and societal resilience — measures like upgrading roads, ports, and airfields to facilitate rapid military deployment, as well as preparations for hybrid and cyber warfare.

While most countries can meet the second category with relative ease, the 3.5 percent defence commitment poses a steep challenge, especially for countries like Spain.

Spain currently spends just 1.28 percent of its GDP on defence, NATO estimates show — the lowest in the alliance. Sanchez says his government will raise that figure to 2.1 percent, which he claims is enough to meet NATO’s “capability targets”, which deal with the specific military roles and equipment contributions assigned to each member.

Domestic headwinds