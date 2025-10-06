Türkiye is continuing efforts to secure the return of 14 Turkish citizens still held by Israel following the seizure of the Global Sumud Flotilla, the Foreign Ministry has said.

“Efforts are ongoing to enable their return to our country via Jordan tomorrow (October 7),” ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said in a statement on X on Monday, adding that further details would be clarified later in the day.

The ministry said it remains in close contact with Jordanian and Israeli authorities to ensure the safe repatriation of the remaining detainees.

On Saturday, 36 other Turkish nationals illegally detained during the Israeli raid were flown back to Türkiye on a special flight arranged by Ankara.

Raid on Sumud Flotilla