Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the Russia-Ukraine peace process and the latest developments in Gaza with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

In a phone call on Thursday at the request of the French side, the two leaders discussed “bilateral relations between Türkiye and France, the Russia-Ukraine peace process, and the latest developments in Gaza, as well as a range of regional and global issues,” the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan told Macron that Türkiye continues its efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war through a just peace and noted that Ankara has closely followed contacts taking place in Alaska and Washington, DC.

He also emphasised that “Türkiye is ready to host any initiatives aimed at peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.”

In Gaza, Erdogan underlined that Türkiye is working to secure a ceasefire in the face of a “major humanitarian tragedy”, stressing that “Israel’s escalating recklessness in pushing forward its occupation plan must be curbed.”

The two leaders agreed to further discuss the issues in detail on the margins of the UN General Assembly to be held in New York in September.

“Erdogan also highlighted the importance Türkiye places on developing cooperation with France and said Türkiye will continue to take steps to advance ties in various fields, particularly the defence industry,” the statement added.